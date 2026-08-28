Arpita Khan Sharma offered glimpses from the Khan family's intimate Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She shared pictures of her tying a rakhi on brother Salman Khan's wrist, and her daughter Ayat tying rakhis to her cousins.

Khan Family's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Arpita Khan Sharma on Friday offered glimpses from the Khan family's intimate Raksha Bandhan celebrations, with her brother Salman Khan and many others joining the festivities. Arpita shared pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories, showing her tying a rakhi on Salman's wrist.

Her daughter, Ayat, also tied a rakhi to Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, and sister Alvira's son, Ayaan Agnihotri.

Salman Khan Flaunts Rakhis

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was spotted entering his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor donned a casual maroon T-shirt and blue jeans for the evening.

While exiting the building after celebrating the occassion, the Bollywood superstar posed in front of the paps while flexing his wrist full of rakhis. In the visuals, multiple rakhis can be seen tied around Salman's wrist, suggesting that the actor celebrated the festival surrounded by loved ones.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

The Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)