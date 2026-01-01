Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, sharing a 'Kapoor Style' collage. He also recently became emotional at his sister Anshula's wedding while remembering their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, during a speech.

Arjun Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters and cousins on Friday, sharing a special collage on social media featuring Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. Arjun shared a beautiful collage featuring Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, along with Shanaya Kapoor and others. The actor kept his message simple and heartfelt as he wished his family members on the festival, celebrating the bond between siblings. "Raksha Bandhan, Kapoor Style," Arjun wrote alongside the collage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India as a festival dedicated to the relationship between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters traditionally tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their happiness and well-being. Brothers, in turn, promise to support and protect their sisters.

Arjun's Emotional Tribute at Anshula's Wedding

Recently, Arjun Kapoor got emotional while speaking about his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, at his sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding, saying he felt her presence during the celebrations. A month after Anshula married Rohan Thakkar in July, she shared an unseen video from her wedding reception on Instagram. The video shows Arjun speaking on stage about their mother and struggling to hold back his tears.

Sharing the video, Anshula recalled the emotions she saw in her brother during the wedding. She wrote, "I've watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself. The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears all of it."

The Kapoor Family

Anshula married Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai. She was last seen in the reality show 'The Traitors,' which streamed on Prime Video. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with his second wife, late actor Sridevi. (ANI)

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