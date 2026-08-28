Shilpa Shetty marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing a sweet picture of her children, Viaan and Samisha, celebrating the festival. The actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their celebrations, reflecting the affectionate bond she shares with them.

Shilpa Shetty's Rakhi Celebration

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her children, Viaan and Samisha, sharing an adorable picture on social media as she marked the festival with love, warmth and cherished moments with her kids.

Shilpa, who shares a close bond with her children, took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture with Viaan and Samisha. The actor gave fans a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, capturing a sweet family moment on the festive occasion.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "Rakhi day calls for extra love... the mischief can resume tomorrow! Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

In the pictures, the two, Viaan and Samisha, can be seen celebrating the festival with love and warmth.

The actor's post reflected the playful and affectionate bond she shares with her children, with her message adding a light-hearted touch to the celebrations.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country to honour the special bond between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters traditionally tie a rakhi, or sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being, while brothers promise to protect and support them.

Shilpa Shetty's Family

Shilpa and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son, Viaan. And in February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

The festival saw several Bollywood celebrities celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings and families, sharing pictures and heartfelt messages with their followers.

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