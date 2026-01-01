The cast of 'Dil Chahta Hai' including Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan reunited in Mumbai for the film's 25th-anniversary celebration. Director Farhan Akhtar, Dimple Kapadia, and others also attended the silver jubilee event.

The cast of the critically acclaimed film 'Dil Chahta Hai' reunited in Mumbai to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film's release. The occassion marked the arrival of the lead cast, including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film was a commercial hit at the box office in 2001.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The reunion was organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of the film's release.

Star-studded Reunion

Saif Ali Khan wore a black blazer at the event and donned sunglasses to complement his outfit. He posed with Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others for a group photo. Farhan's wife, Shibani Dandekar, attended the event wearing a blue top and white bottoms.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar attended the silver jubilee celebrations in style. The reunion was also attended by Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gajraj Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Shibani Dandekar and others who posed for the paps at the event, expressing their love for the silver jubilee celebrations of Dil Chahta Hai.

A Look Back at the Iconic Film

Released in 2001, the film followed three best friends as they navigated love, friendship and the uncertainties of life after graduation. The film was widely appreciated for its fresh storyline, performances and memorable music.

It went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and developed a strong following, particularly among urban audiences. Shot across Mumbai and locations in Australia, Dil Chahta Hai also stood out for its contemporary portrayal of friendship and relationships. (ANI)