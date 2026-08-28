Acclaimed lyricist Swanand Kirkire and celebrated musician-composer Shekhar Ravjiani have come together for the first time for an independent music project, titled 'Maati', with the first song from the six-track collection, 'Piyarva', released.

Acclaimed lyricist, singer, actor and writer Swanand Kirkire and celebrated musician-composer Shekhar Ravjiani have come together for the first time for an independent music project, titled 'Maati', with the first song from the six-track collection, "Piyarva", released on Friday.

"Maati" brings together Swanand's evocative lyrics and vocals with Shekhar's music, creating a soulful musical collection rooted in emotion, nostalgia and the beauty of love. The artists have envisioned each of the six songs as a "boond" or raindrop, with every track representing a unique drop that comes together to form "Maati". "Piyarva" is the first "Boond" from the collection and marks the first time Swanand and Shekhar have sung together as part of an independent project.

The 12-Year Journey of 'Maati'

The idea for 'Maati' was first conceived nearly 12 years ago, when Swanand and Shekhar were sitting at a coffee shop after finishing work at a studio on a rainy afternoon. What began as a conversation about creating something fresh and intimate eventually evolved into the musical project, as per a release.

"Around twelve years ago, Shekhar and I were sitting at a coffee shop after finishing our work at the studio on a rainy afternoon. There was something about that day - the rain, the conversations and the feeling that perhaps we should create something different from what we were doing at the time. We kept talking about making something of our own, something that came purely from the two of us and didn't have any other expectations attached to it. Somewhere in the middle of those conversations, Piyarva was born," Swanand Kirkire said, as per the release, He added, "What makes this song particularly special to me is that it has travelled with us for almost twelve years. There are songs that you write and release immediately, and then there are songs that quietly stay with you, waiting for the right moment. Piyarva was one of those songs. It kept growing, changing and maturing with time, almost like an old wine. And when I listen to it today, I can still feel something of that rainy afternoon when Shekhar and I first imagined it."

Swanand Kirkire on the Special Collaboration

Speaking about working with Shekhar, Swanand said, "Working with Shekhar on this has been a very special experience. We have known each other and shared a musical space for a long time, but this is our first independent project together, and that makes it even more meaningful for me. Shekhar brings such a beautiful musical sensitivity to everything he does, and I feel very fortunate that we could finally give this song the life it deserved."

Describing the emotion behind the track, he said, "Piyarva is a romantic song, but for me, it is also a song about time - about how some ideas and emotions don't really disappear. They simply wait until the right moment to return. I am incredibly happy that after all these years, this little idea born over coffee on a rainy afternoon is finally ready to find its way to listeners. I hope its melody, words and emotion immerse people in the same feeling that stayed with us all these years."

With "Piyarva", Swanand and Shekhar bring to life a musical idea that has travelled across 12 years, retaining the emotion of its origins while taking on a new identity as an independent single. (ANI)