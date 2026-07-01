Geetika Vidya shares an emotional note on 'Satluj', a film on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. She calls it an honour to play his wife alongside Diljit Dosanjh and laments the film being 'silenced' after its ZEE5 removal.

'Satluj' actress Geetika Vidya has shared an emotional note on social media, expressing gratitude for being part of the film that tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Geetika, who essays the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, revealed that the film had been a long and deeply personal journey for its makers. "For four years, we carried this film quietly in our hearts, hoping for the day we could finally share it with you. Today, that hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished, as Satluj finds its voice in some places while remaining silenced in others," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DahhfX8MqE_/

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The actor described portraying Paramjit Kaur Khalra as a privilege, while also expressing gratitude for sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Jaswant Singh Khalra in the film. "It was an honour to step into the world of Bibi Paramjit and to stand beside @diljitdosanjh in telling the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra ji and the family whose love endured what words never fully can describe," she added. Geetika also praised director Honey Trehan, acknowledging his conviction in bringing the story to the screen. "In admiration of @honeytrehan for his decision," she wrote, before recalling Trehan's oft-repeated words, "#Nirbhau #Nirvair."

The Story and Controversy Behind 'Satluj'

Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj', premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down from the platform within two days. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)