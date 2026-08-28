Actor Hina Khan visited the Army Goodwill School in Baramulla, J&K, and praised the confidence of the students. She highlighted their goals to become doctors and engineers and commended the Defence forces for establishing such schools in remote areas.

Actor Hina Khan visited Army Goodwill School (AGS) Boniyar and Dagger Parivaar School in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, where she praised the school's infrastructure and the confidence of children.

Praise for Student Confidence and Aspirations

Speaking during her visit, Hina Khan said she was impressed by the confidence level of students studying in these schools and highlighted their aspirations to pursue careers in fields like medicine and engineering. "I have visited many Goodwill schools. This school is in Pir Panjal. I felt great seeing the confidence level of the kids here. Some kids are qualifying for NEET and want to become engineers and doctors," Hina Khan said.

Credit to Defence Forces

She credited the Defence forces for establishing and planning schools in challenging and remote locations, while also suggesting that similar initiatives could be introduced in major cities. "All the credit for this goes to the Defence for the way they have planned schools in such remote areas. I suggested to them to please build such schools in main cities as well," she added.

The actor also appreciated the commitment of students and the strong connection they share with the institution. "The most important thing is that most of the children have been studying in this school since nursery. If a child doesn't leave the school, it means the school is very good," Hina Khan said.

Message for the Youth

Encouraging students, Hina Khan urged youngsters to remain determined and continue working towards their goals. "My message to the youth is to keep that desire to do something in life alive. Hard work always bears fruit," she said.

During her interaction at the schools, Hina Khan also visited a laboratory and spoke about her interest in space and the universe. The actor gained recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character 'Komolika' in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. (ANI)