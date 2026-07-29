Raveena Tandon celebrated 31 years of her film 'Zamaana Deewana' by sharing rare BTS pictures with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She fondly remembered shooting with SRK, calling him the 'wittiest funniest Co-star' she has worked with.

Actor Raveena Tandon is celebrating a three-decade journey of her 1995 film 'Zamaana Deewana', which also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Taking a nostalgic ride down memory lane, Raveena shared rare pictures from the sets of the film, capturing heartwarming BTS moments with co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

A Trip Down Memory Lane

"31 years of #ZamaanaDeewana. Still remember it fresh in my@memory like it was yesterday. @iamsrk you are the wittiest funniest Co-star I worked with. Always a Gentleman," she wrote.

Raveena also gave a shoutout to 'Zamaana Deewana' director Ramesh Sippy and then-choreographer Farah Khan. "@rameshsippy47 sir it was a pleasure and honour to work with you. I've been always lucky to work with the best. @farahkhankunder the songs were a riot to shoot with you and srk being a riot together," she added.

About 'Zamaana Deewana'

Released in 1995, 'Zamaana Deewana' features Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon as the lead pair alongside actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra, among others. The film follows a police commissioner who enlists the aid of an eccentric inspector to end a gang war between bitter enemies, played by Sinha and Jeetendra.

Fans Get Nostalgic

Fans quickly responded to the post, with many getting nostalgic as they remembered the film. One wrote, "One of my favourite movies," while another added, "31 years of pure magic! It's so heartwarming to see you look back at such precious memories. You and @iamsrk together brought so much charm, fun, and energy to the screen."

On the Work Front

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. (ANI)