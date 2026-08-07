Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the world’s most-watched non-English film this year, according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, marking another major milestone for Indian cinema globally.

This time around, Dhurandhar by Ranveer Singh has done it yet again as it has become a global sensation on video-on-demand platforms, following up the great opening it managed at the movies.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has apparently turned into the most-watched non-English film globally for the year 2023. The success of the film is not just limited to theatres but the global appeal of the action film is reflected in the numbers of Netflix which has highlighted it.

Netflix Co-CEO Highlights Dhurandhar’s Global Performance

In a recent interview to The Indian Express, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has spoken about the success of Dhurandhar. As per Sarandos, Dhurandhar has become more popular globally than any other non-English film which came out this year. The film is said to have just fallen short of the English-language films made in America and Britain.

Indian Cinema Behind Netflix’s Global Success

The second point that Sarandos touched upon was the age-old comparison of the entertainment industry in India with the international successes like the Squid Game and Money Heist. Rather than mentioning an individual Indian title, he noted that the international success of Indian entertainment is already here.

As per Sarandos, Indian movies and TV shows have been featured in the Netflix global Top 10 for every week starting from 2024. Furthermore, he added that this year, Indian content has garnered about 3.5 billion hours of watching globally, indicating its massive international success.

In his opinion, Sarandos thinks that cinema may prove vital for the next big success story of India in international culture. He attributed the rich history of cinema in India to the fact that Indian movies have the potential to succeed internationally.

Dhurandhar Franchise Carries Forward OTT Trend

Dhurandhar made its cinematic appearance in December 2025 before finally finding a home on Netflix. The franchise saw an expansion in Dhurandhar: The Revenge that came into theaters and then to streaming. The sequel is now available for Indian audiences on Netflix and JioHotstar, giving them another chance to enjoy the action franchise starring Ranveer Singh.

With box office success followed by big streaming numbers internationally, Dhurandhar is proving to be another case of Indian films reaching out beyond their domestic market.