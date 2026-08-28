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Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja Film Holds Strong Despite Competition
Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja has landed solid hit! He's proving that box office success isn't anyone's personal property, just like Chiranjeevi once said about talent. His new film Irumudi is still pulling fantastic collection
Ravi Teja's solid answer to trolls and insults with Irumudi
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has finally scored a hit after a long gap since 'Dhamaka'. He faced a string of disasters, endless trolling, and a lot of insults. People even said his career was over and he should just take up side roles. But Ravi Teja has shown everyone his true mettle once again. He changed his game, picked a story the audience loved, and is now ruling the box office with 'Irumudi'. The film is just raking in the money.
Ravi Teja stands strong against Toxic's momentum
Irumudi 7-day collections
A harvest of profits for Irumudi movie
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