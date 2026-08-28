4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

A harvest of profits for Irumudi movie

The film was made on a budget of ₹40 crore, and its theatrical business was valued at ₹21 crore. It has already collected a share of over ₹65 crore, which means it has made a profit of more than ₹45 crore. The film is now on its way to hitting a ₹100 crore share. This is a huge relief for Mythri Movie Makers, who needed a hit. 'Irumudi' has not only saved them but also put them back in the game. This movie is all set to become the biggest blockbuster of Ravi Teja's career. Shiva Nirvana directed the film, which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the heroine, alongside Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshatra, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika Vijay in key roles.