Deshpande recalled working with Ranveer Singh during the early stages of his career on films such as Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. She described him as one of the industry's finest actors, praising his ability to completely transform into every character he portrays.

According to her, Ranveer never plays himself on screen. Whether portraying Bajirao, Alauddin Khilji or a street rapper in Gully Boy, he fully embraces the personality and emotions of each role. This commitment convinced the makers that he was the right fit for Dhurandhar.

The entire team was committed to bringing Dhurandhar to life

Deshpande also highlighted that the dedication extended beyond the lead actor. She said director Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh and every member of the technical crew—including cinematography, sound design and editing—worked with complete focus throughout the project.

She described the film as a passion-driven venture where everyone believed they were creating something unique. Despite challenges, the team remained determined to push forward, convinced they were building a film unlike anything audiences had seen before.

Following Dhurandhar's record-breaking box office success, Ranveer Singh received widespread appreciation for his performances as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The actor is now preparing for his next film, Pralay, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.