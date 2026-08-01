Why Ranveer Singh Was Cast in Dhurandhar; Jyoti Deshpande Shares Real Reason
Dhurandhar co-producer Jyoti Deshpande has revealed why Ranveer Singh was chosen to lead the film. She said the team prioritized a committed performer over a big-budget star to ensure every rupee was invested in the film's scale and storytelling
Every rupee had to be visible on screen
Jyoti Deshpande said Dhurandhar was envisioned as a large-scale cinematic experience from the very beginning. The script went through several revisions over six months as the makers refined their vision.
She explained that the production itself required a massive investment, leaving little room to spend heavily on high-priced stars. Instead, the team focused on finding performers who could elevate the story. She emphasized that every part of the budget needed to contribute directly to what audiences would see on screen, making creative value a higher priority than celebrity appeal.
Ranveer Singh's dedication made him the ideal choice
Deshpande recalled working with Ranveer Singh during the early stages of his career on films such as Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. She described him as one of the industry's finest actors, praising his ability to completely transform into every character he portrays.
According to her, Ranveer never plays himself on screen. Whether portraying Bajirao, Alauddin Khilji or a street rapper in Gully Boy, he fully embraces the personality and emotions of each role. This commitment convinced the makers that he was the right fit for Dhurandhar.
The entire team was committed to bringing Dhurandhar to life
Deshpande also highlighted that the dedication extended beyond the lead actor. She said director Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh and every member of the technical crew—including cinematography, sound design and editing—worked with complete focus throughout the project.
She described the film as a passion-driven venture where everyone believed they were creating something unique. Despite challenges, the team remained determined to push forward, convinced they were building a film unlike anything audiences had seen before.
Following Dhurandhar's record-breaking box office success, Ranveer Singh received widespread appreciation for his performances as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The actor is now preparing for his next film, Pralay, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.
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