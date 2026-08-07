Looking for something beyond trending OTT titles? Discover 5 underrated movies to watch this August, from emotional dramas and social stories to quirky comedies and unforgettable road trips.

The month of August is a great time to leave behind the busy theatre experience and get some fun done from the comfort of your home. While OTT platform recommendations generally feature movies that have big budgets, there are some underrated films that tell great stories with remarkable performances and entertainment in them. Here are five such underrated films that can make your list for this August:

Three of Us - Netflix

Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire, this drama tells the story of memories, relationship and missed opportunities with pain and distress. This movie is based on the life of Shailaja, who goes back to her old house because she is beginning to forget things due to her memory loss. It is a great watch for viewers who love movies that keep everything close-knit and intimate.

Kaathal – The Core – Jio Hotstar

Starring Mammootty and Jyotika in the lead roles, Kaathal – The Core is a quiet but impactful drama. It is based on themes like marriage, identity and expectations, but uses a restrained story approach to take the plot forward. This is all about a retired banker who is forced into participating in a local village committee election, but his life takes a different turn when his wife, Omana (acted by Jyotika), wishes to divorce her husband because he is a gay male who has been in love with his best friend, Thankan (acted by Sudhi Kozhikode).

Sir – Netflix

Sir by Dhanush, or Vaathi, is a film that combines elements of education, inequality and commercial movies. The movie revolves around a teacher who resists the system of education becoming more of a business. Sir makes use of an interesting story and great acting by the main actor, which makes the film entertaining and socially meaningful at the same time. It portrays the great value of a teacher enough to make the viewers tear up emotionally.

Kumbalangi Nights – Amazon Prime Video

August seems like the perfect month to watch Kumbalangi Nights if you have not seen it yet. It is a film that takes place in an attractive Kerala village and tells a story of four brothers and their family drama. With the natural acting and unique characters, Kumbalangi Nights is one of the most enjoyable films of Malayalam cinema.

Karwaan – Amazon Prime Video

For those looking for something more light-hearted, there is a comedy Karwaan with Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Karwaan is a road trip film from 2018 wherein the story revolves around the journey of three strangers, Avinash, Shaukat, and Tanya, who set out on a quest to Bengaluru to Kochi in order to sort out a mistake of the courier coffins interchanges. What starts as an extraordinary trip turns into a story of friendship and loss.