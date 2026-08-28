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What's the story of 'Hi' all about?

Kavin's character dreams of a love marriage, just like his parents had, but love never seems to find him. His family starts looking for a bride, but he's firm on his decision. He leaves a letter and runs away from home. On the other hand, Nayanthara's character grew up without a mother's love and a distant father. She wants to be independent and avoid marriage. But when her family arranges a wedding against her will, she too escapes to Chennai. In Chennai, the two meet and become friends. Kavin feels she's the perfect girl he's been dreaming of and falls for her. But Nayanthara makes it clear she doesn't believe in love or marriage. So, Kavin keeps his feelings to himself. A twist of fate forces them to pretend to be a married couple for a while. Kavin sees this as a chance to win her over. Does he succeed? That's what 'Hi' is all about.