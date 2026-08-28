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Hi Movie Review: HIT or Miss? Is Kavin, Nayanthara's Rom-Com Worth Your Time? Read Reaction
Kavin and Nayanthara's new movie 'Hi', directed by Vishnu Edavan, has just hit the theatres. So, is this fresh pairing worth the hype? Here's our full review.
Hi Movie Review
Kavin and Nayanthara have teamed up for the new film 'Hi', directed by Vishnu Edavan. Muthuselvan has contributed with additional screenplay and dialogues. The movie is a joint production by Seven Screen Studios, Rowdy Pictures, and Zee Studios, with Lalitkumar, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Umeshkumar Bansal as producers. Jen Martin composed the music, and Philomin Raj handled the editing. Let's dive into the review.
What's the story of 'Hi' all about?
How was Kavin's performance?
What about Nayanthara?
Technical Aspects
Overall, how is 'Hi'?
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