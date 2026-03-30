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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Baahubali’s 9 YEARS of Record in North America

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 30 2026, 03:16 PM IST
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Team ‘Baahubali’ congratulated the team of Dhurandhar for the film’s record-breaking run at the North American box office. The film has delivered an exceptional overseas performance, surpassing long-standing benchmark of nine years of record and drawing widespread appreciation.The gesture from the Baahubali team has been widely praised, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.0:00 - Dhurandhar Creates History in North America1:15 - Film crosses ₹1300 crore worldwide in just days1:48 - Earlier films like Kalki and Pushpa 2 left behind

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