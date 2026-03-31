Ramayana FIRST Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor Shines as Lord Ram, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Upcoming Film

Ramayana FIRST Glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor Shines as Lord Ram, Leaves Fans Awestruck
Ramayana first glimpse featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama has taken the internet by storm. Fans are emotional and proud, praising his divine look and calm aura. The teaser promises a grand cinematic experience, raising expectations sky-high ahead of its much-awaited release.0:00 - First Glimpse of Ramayana Unveiled 1:10 - Ramayana: The Introduction Teaser Release Date1:50 - Ranbir Kapoor in 'Ramayana: The Introduction'
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