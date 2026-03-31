Marc Cucurella Drops Big Hint on Barcelona Return | Chelsea Star Speaks Out | Sports News

Marc Cucurella Drops Big Hint on Barcelona Return | Chelsea Star Speaks Out | Sports NewsMarc Cucurella sparked transfer buzz after admitting a return to FC Barcelona would be 'hard to refuse.' The Chelsea FC defender clarified he’s happy in London but left the door open for a future move back to his boyhood club.0:00 - Cucurella Talks Future Amid Transfer Rumors1:00 - Catalonia Influence Shapes Cucurella’s Next Move2:00 - Cucurella Focused on International Duty, Not Transfers

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