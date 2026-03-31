Sea Buckthorn is a Powerhouse of Vitamin C | Udit Chawla

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Sea Buckthorn is a Powerhouse of Vitamin C

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 31 2026, 03:36 PM IST
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Sea Buckthorn is a powerful superfood and one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C. It contains multiple times more Vitamin C than oranges and is packed with antioxidants and omega fatty acids that support immunity, skin health, and overall health.Know More - https://wellwithlife.com?bg_ref=hKZO4qE3bzIn this short video, we explain why Sea Buckthorn is called a Vitamin C powerhouse and how it helps strengthen the immune system naturally.Benefits of Sea Buckthorn: • Very high in Vitamin C • Helps boost immunity • Good for skin health • Supports gut health • Rich in antioxidants • Supports heart healthSea Buckthorn is considered one of the best natural foods for immunity and overall wellness.

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