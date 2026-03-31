Amit Shah’s Big Warning on Naxalism In Lok Sabha, Congress Targeted | Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha while speaking on Naxalism. He warned that those who take up arms will face consequences and credited Narendra Modi’s leadership for ending the menace by 2026.0:00 - Amit Shah’s Big Warning on Naxalism In LS3:45 - "Those Who Take Up Arms Will Face Consequences"8:30 - Home Minister Targets Opposition

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