Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits

Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega HitsOn Ram Charan’s birthday, fans celebrate his electrifying dance numbers and soulful melodies. From global hits like Naatu Naatu to romantic classics, his songs have ruled charts and hearts. These 20 tracks showcase his unmatched energy, mass appeal, and pan-India superstardom.0:00 - Ramcharan's Birthday Special Superhit Songs0:30 - From 'Naatu Naatu' to 'Oka Choopukae Padipoyya' 1:30 - From 'Nee Jathaga' to 'Naacho Naacho'

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