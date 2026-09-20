Italy Flood Fury: Rome & Agrigento UNDERWATER After Torrential Rain | World News

Italy Flood Fury: Rome & Agrigento UNDERWATER After Torrential Rain
Italy is battling intense rain and thunderstorms, with severe flooding reported in parts of Agrigento, Sicily, and Rome. Streets turned into rushing streams, cars were stranded and a vehicle partially sank after a roadway gave way in Agrigento. Rome also witnessed flooded roads, hail, traffic chaos and a major emergency response as heavy rain battered the capital.
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