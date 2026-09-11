Haiwaan Star Cast Fees: Haiwaan has sparked curiosity not just for its Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan pairing, but also for their reported paychecks. Akshay is said to have earned far more than Saif, with Priyadarshan’s fee adding another surprise

Haiwaan has arrived in theatres with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan sharing the screen once again. While the Priyadarshan directorial has created interest because of its crime-thriller storyline and star cast, the reported remuneration of its leading actors has also grabbed attention.

The film, which released worldwide on September 11, 2026, is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan’s Malayalam thriller Oppam. Along with Akshay and Saif, the movie features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi and Rajpal Yadav.

Akshay Kumar Reportedly Charged Rs 54 Crore

Akshay Kumar is reportedly the highest-paid name associated with Haiwaan. According to media reports cited in the source, the actor charged around Rs 54 crore for his role in the film.

Interestingly, reports also claim that Akshay completed his portions in approximately 12 days. If his reported total remuneration is divided across those 12 days, it comes to roughly Rs 4.5 crore per day. However, this is only a mathematical calculation based on the reported total fee and shooting schedule, and should not be treated as his confirmed per-day payment.

Haiwaan also marks another collaboration between Akshay and director Priyadarshan. The two have previously worked together on films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Their reunion comes after Bhooth Bangla.

Saif Ali Khan's Reported Fee Is Rs 8 Crore

Saif Ali Khan, who reunites with Akshay Kumar after their earlier collaboration Tashan, is reportedly taking home around Rs 8 crore for Haiwaan.

Based on the reported figures, there is a substantial gap between the two actors' remuneration. Akshay's reported Rs 54 crore fee is around Rs 46 crore higher than Saif's reported Rs 8 crore.

However, reported celebrity fees do not necessarily reflect the complete commercial arrangements behind a film. Remuneration can differ depending on the actor's role, shooting schedule, contractual terms and other components of the deal. The figures for both Akshay and Saif have not been officially disclosed by the actors or producers.

Priyadarshan Reportedly Earned Rs 14 Crore

Interestingly, director Priyadarshan's reported remuneration for Haiwaan is said to be higher than Saif Ali Khan's fee. Reports claim that the filmmaker charged approximately Rs 14 crore for the project.

That puts the reported fee ranking at Rs 54 crore for Akshay Kumar, Rs 14 crore for Priyadarshan and Rs 8 crore for Saif Ali Khan.

Priyadarshan is also closely connected to the film's story because Haiwaan is based on his own Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. Reports have previously indicated that bringing the story to Hindi audiences was a long-standing ambition for the filmmaker.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was reportedly not part of the original casting plan. Priyadarshan is said to have initially discussed Saif for the project and was looking for the right actor to play the antagonist. During conversations around Bhooth Bangla, Akshay reportedly expressed interest in playing a psychologically intense character, which eventually influenced the casting plans for Haiwaan.

Haiwaan is now in cinemas worldwide, and its box-office performance will ultimately determine how the film fares commercially. For now, the reported remuneration figures have added another talking point to the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunion.