Singer and composer Jay Z surprised his fans by bringing out actor-singer Justin Timberlake during his performance in Paris. They performed a rare rendition of 'Holy Grail' from Jay-Z's 2013 album and 'Until the End of Time'.

Singer and composer Jay Z surprised his fans by bringing out actor-singer Justin Timberlake during his performance in Paris on Thursday. According to Variety, Jay-Z brought out Justin Timberlake in Paris on Thursday for a rare performance of 'Holy Grail', their collaboration on Jay’s 2013 album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail', as well as 'Until the End of Time', which was originally a Timberlake duet with Beyonce.

A Trend of Star-Studded Surprises

In London last week, Jay brought out Lauryn Hill and Wyclef for a mini-Fugees reunion on their 1996 hits 'Ready or Not,' 'Killing Me Softly' and 'Fu-Gee-La'. The show was introduced by Idris Elba, intoning his intro to Jay’s 2007 “American Gangster” album, and in a nod to local talent, South London rapper Giggs took the stage after being shouted out.

According to Variety, Jay’s three concerts at Yankee Stadium in July featured a staggering number of guests, including Beyonce, their daughter Blue Ivy, Rihanna, Eminem, Nas, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, Usher, Swizz Beatz, Teyana Taylor and more.

An Active Year and Future Dates

Jay is slated to perform on Saturday night as well and will follow with a concert at Paris’ Stade de France on September 10 and a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on October 23 and 24.

The extra shows come amid an active year for Jay-Z, who made a grand return to the stage earlier this year with a headlining performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During that performance, he toured his catalogue and brought out a slew of native guests, including Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal and Young Gunz.