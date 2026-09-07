Things are getting intense in the Big Boss Bangla house. Bharat Kaul and Tanushree Chakraborty had a massive fight, which left host Sourav Ganguly very unhappy with the other contestants. Meanwhile, a new romance seems to be brewing between Srijla Guha and wild card entry Rajbir Dey, catching everyone's attention.

Big Boss Bangla is currently the talk of the town. On Saturdays and Sundays, the whole vibe of the show changes because host Sourav Ganguly takes charge. He talks to the contestants, gives them advice, and when needed, schools them properly.

Right now, the biggest drama in the house is the fight between Bharat Kaul and Tanushree Chakraborty. A few days ago, the two had a heated argument that got everyone's attention. During the fight, Bharat said some things that many felt were very insulting to a woman. Tanushree protested at that moment but later complained that no one stood by her. She said not just the men, but even the women contestants didn't support her.

Sourav was not happy about this at all. He questioned the other women in the Big Boss house, asking why they stayed quiet and even laughed when a woman was being treated so badly. They all told Sourav that they had spoken to Bharat individually later and told him his behaviour was wrong.

Meanwhile, actor and model Rajbir Dey has just made a wild card entry into the house. Rajbir, who is from Siliguri, was earlier seen on 'Roadies'. As soon as he entered the Big Boss Bangla house, he started a unique strategy. Rajbir has been openly flirting, and it has caught everyone's eye. Seeing Srijla's reactions, many feel that she is also developing special feelings for Rajbir.

On the show, Rajbir was seen telling Srijla, “Your boyfriend is so lucky to have such a beautiful girl.” Srijla smiled and replied, “If being beautiful was everything, then… Friendship is what’s most important.”