Social media personality Orry has revisited his former friendship with Sara Ali Khan, alleging she once pushed a girl off a chair at a party, leaving him to handle the fallout.

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revisited an old incident involving his former friend Sara Ali Khan. In a recent Pinkvilla interview, Orry alleged that Sara pushed a girl off a chair at a party, but he ended up being confronted over the incident.

Orry recalls party incident involving Sara

According to Orry's account, he and Sara were looking for a place to sit when they spotted a girl occupying a chair. He claimed that Sara pushed the girl off the chair, following which the two took the vacant seat.

Orry said the situation became awkward when the girl directed her anger towards him instead of Sara. He suggested that Sara's popularity at the time meant the girl was more likely to confront him.

Recalling his reaction, Orry said he felt he was facing the consequences for something he claimed he had not done. He also remembered meeting the girl while dressed in an unusual outfit featuring a cape, fashion turban and kitten sunglasses, which apparently helped diffuse the tension.

Orry says Sara's popularity worked against him Orry described the incident as a funny memory and claimed that Sara had "created the story". According to him, the girl eventually accepted that pushing her had been a mistake, while Orry maintained that he was not the person who had done it.

His comments come amid his increasingly public fallout with Sara. The two were once frequently seen together but later appeared to distance themselves from each other on social media.

What happened between Orry and Sara?

The reported fallout gained attention in January 2026 after Orry shared a now-deleted Instagram reel referring to "Sara", "Amrita" and "Palak" among his "3 Worst Names". The references were widely interpreted online as Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and actress Palak Tiwari. Orry's latest anecdote has now brought fresh attention to the former friends' strained relationship. However, the chair incident remains based on Orry's account, and Sara has not publicly confirmed his version.