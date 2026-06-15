Poet and performer Vaishnavi Sharma, known as Raag Vaishnavi, has spoken about her mission to make Hindi 'cooler' and accessible to younger generations, drawing inspiration from Indian philosophy, epics, and her own family's literary traditions.

Poet and performer Vaishnavi Sharma, popularly known as Raag Vaishnavi, has opened up about the deep influence of Indian philosophy, epics, family traditions and language on her creative journey, saying she wants to make Hindi "cooler" and accessible to younger generations.

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The origin of 'Raag Vaishnavi'

Speaking about the origin of her stage name, Vaishnavi said the idea emerged from her love for India's classical and literary traditions. "Initially there was not a huge deep thought given, but like in Shastriya Raag Vyavastha there is Raag Saraswati, Raag Bhairavi, Raag Durga, there is nothing like Raag Vaishnavi, so I took a creative liberty with whom I identify. So Raag Vaishnavi came from there," she told ANI.

Choosing poetry: A family legacy

At a time when many young artists are gravitating towards hip-hop, pop and contemporary music, Vaishnavi chose poetry as her medium of expression. She attributed this choice to the literary environment in which she was raised. "In my family, everyone is very fond of language. My grandmother's teacher was Mahadevi Verma, my father's education was in Hindi Literature, my grandfather used to do poetry. So from a very young age, I was introduced to language, I was influenced by the variation of language," she said.

The performer added that theatre played a significant role in shaping her artistic sensibilities and helped her appreciate the coming together of multiple art forms. "And after that I got theatre, because of which I got interested in the amalgamation of all the art forms. So when I came to Delhi-Mumbai, I saw that there is a different status of language, people look at it differently. So I just wanted to bridge it, I want to make it cooler for the younger generation, those who are not Hindi speakers, they should get to know the magic of Hindi," she said.

Creative Process: A collaborative effort

Vaishnavi also shared insights into her creative process, revealing that while she writes lyrics and dialogues, many of the performances she presents are based on works written by her father, Satish Srijan. "So I write, I write lyrics, I write dialogues, but the shows I do are written by my father. His name is Satish Srijan, and my favourite poem is Anhad," she said.

She noted that her father's works draw extensively from Indian philosophy and epics. Through her performances, Vaishnavi continues to bring stories rooted in Indian philosophy, mythology and human emotions to contemporary audiences, while seeking to build a stronger connection between younger generations and the richness of Hindi literature.

Successful debut with 'Anhad'

Vaishnavi presented her special poetry performance Anhad at Veda Black Box, Veda Factory, Aram Nagar, Versova, on June 13. The event marked the first independently ticketed live show under her name and received an overwhelming response from audiences.

Originally conceived as an experimental poetry presentation, "Anhad" evolved into a mature and impactful cultural experience, drawing an enthusiastic audience from across Mumbai. (ANI)