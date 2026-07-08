PM Narendra Modi's welcome in Australia was a celebration of culture, featuring the Australian-India Orchestra's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' rendition, a Didgeridoo-Tabla duet, and a Kathak performance, all praised by the PM for strengthening cultural ties.

The grand welcome accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia during his three-nation tour unfolded as a vibrant celebration of Indian culture, featuring an array of dance and musical performances. One of the highlights of the evening was a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam, earning praise from PM Modi for celebrating the power of music and the deep cultural ties between India and Australia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australian-India Orchestra's Soulful Rendition

PM Modi shared a glimpse of the Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' on his X while highlighting the global popularity of Vande Mataram. He wrote, "The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people. My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary." Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia’s ancient Didgeridoo and India’s Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations. Compliments to Mr. Ron Murray and Dr. Sam… pic.twitter.com/GTZtym4qur — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026

On the performance, Suraj Nagaraj, a member of the Australian-India Orchestra, said, "Our group name is the Australian Indian Orchestra, Australia's first orchestra dedicated to performing Indian music with a Western orchestra. We are incredibly excited, honoured, and privileged to be part of this historic performance, we feel like we get to have a voice for all of our fellow Indians and Australians and bring together both of these amazing cultures."

"We have 10 fantastic musicians who will be performing a brilliant piece, Maa Tujhe Salaam by A.R. Rahman, for a full chamber orchestra, and we have all had the privilege of working and playing together over many years," added Suraj Nagaraj.

Aboriginal Didgeridoo and Indian Tabla Duet

Another highlight of the grand welcome was a unique musical performance featuring the Aboriginal Didgeridoo and the Indian Tabla. The duet, performed by renowned didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and acclaimed tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans, celebrated the enduring cultural friendship between Australia and India. The Didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument developed by Indigenous Australians of northern Australia, was paired with the rhythmic richness of the Tabla, creating a powerful musical tribute to the shared heritage and cultural bonds between the two nations.

PM Modi was all praise for the musical performance, calling it a "beautiful reflection of the deep cultural connect between our two nations." Sharing a glimpse of the performance on his X, PM Modi wrote, "Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations. Compliments to Mr Ron Murray and Dr Sam Evans for their dedication to preserving and celebrating musical traditions. Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia’s ancient Didgeridoo and India’s Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations. Compliments to Mr. Ron Murray and Dr. Sam… pic.twitter.com/GTZtym4qur — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026

Kathak Performance in Melbourne

PM Modi also witnessed the Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Sharing a snap with the performers on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia." Delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia. pic.twitter.com/HiJCp4k5cv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026

PM Modi's Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. During the three-day visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora. The visit is followed up by his visit to Indonesia. After Australia, PM Modi will visit New Zealand as part of his three-nation visit. (ANI)