Once More, starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, releases in theatres on August 28. An early reaction has praised its romance, music, visuals and performances, with the Tamil romantic musical receiving a 4/5 rating

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar's Once More has arrived in theatres today, August 28, 2026. Directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth, the Tamil romantic musical has generated an encouraging early response from film industry tracker Ramesh Bala, who has rated it 4/5.

The film, backed by Million Dollar Studios, brings together romance, music and drama, with Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the soundtrack. Here's what the early reaction says about the film.

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar Receive Major Praise

Ramesh Bala's early reaction highlights the romantic core of Once More, describing it as a triangular love story in which a relationship from the past returns at a crucial moment in the present.

Arjun Das has been particularly praised for his performance. According to the early reaction, the actor gets to portray two contrasting sides of his character — one flamboyant and the other restrained. Bala noted that Arjun Das handles both shades effectively and described him as a romantic hero in the film.

Aditi Shankar has also emerged as one of the major highlights. Bala called her performance her best so far and pointed out that she had a challenging role to pull off. He also suggested that her work deserves wider recognition.

The film also marks Sona Olickal's debut. Her performance has been described as promising, with Bala identifying her as a performer worth watching.

Hesham Abdul Wahab's Music Gets Special Mention

Music appears to be one of the key elements of Once More. Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in romantic musical films, has received significant praise in the early reaction.

Ramesh Bala referred to the composer as another "hero" of the film, suggesting that the music plays an important role in creating the movie's overall mood and emotional appeal.

The early response has also highlighted the film's visual presentation. Cinematographer Aravind Viswanathan has handled the camera work, while Nash is credited with editing.

With romance and music forming the foundation of the story, the soundtrack and visual treatment could become important factors in shaping the audience's response to the film.

Once More Story, Cast and Crew

Once More follows Raghu, a man dealing with grief, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Anjali. She attempts to win his heart, leading the story into a romantic journey involving love, loss and unexpected circumstances.

The film stars Arjun Das, Aditi Shankar and Sona Olickal in key roles. Vignesh Srikanth has written and directed the movie, making his debut as a filmmaker.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music, while Aravind Viswanathan serves as the cinematographer and Nash handles editing. Raj Kamal is the art director, with Vignesh Srikanth also credited for the lyrics.

The technical crew includes sound designers Renjith Venugopal and M. Saravana Kumar, while T. Uday Kumar has worked on the Dolby Atmos mix. Arun Sangameshwar is the colorist and Navadevi Rajkumar is the costume designer.

Once More is now playing in theatres from August 28, 2026. While the 4/5 early reaction has created positive buzz, the audience response and reviews over the coming days will offer a clearer picture of how the romantic musical performs with moviegoers.