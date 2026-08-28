Keerthy Suresh and Nani, the duo from 'Dasara', are set to appear together in a special song titled 'Yeshanagula' for the upcoming film 'The Paradise'. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the film directed by Srikanth Odela.

Actor Keerthy Suresh is set to make a special appearance with her 'Dasara' co-star Nani in a song from the upcoming film 'The Paradise'. The makers have announced that the song, titled 'Yeshanagula', will feature the two actors together.

Keerthy shared the news on social media with a picture from the sets of the song, where she can be seen holding Nani's ponytail, which is an important part of his look in the film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When you touch his locks, he gets all fired up". Take a look Vaadi Jadal ni muttukuntte vaadiki sarrruumantadi...😉 https://t.co/AmCiystpnk pic.twitter.com/vsW4jlf83g — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 27, 2026

'Dasara' Team Reunites for Special Song

The special song comes after the release of 'Aaya Sher', the first song from the film. 'Yeshanagula' has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Kasarla Shyam.

Keerthy and Nani previously worked together in the 2023 Telugu film 'Dasara', directed by Srikanth Odela. The two will now reunite for this special song in 'The Paradise', which is also directed by Odela.

More About 'The Paradise'

Nani plays the lead role in 'The Paradise', which has been building interest with its teaser, posters and songs.

The teaser for the film was unveiled earlier this month. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film follows the story of a prostitute's son. Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar, while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown.

The film is backed by SLV Cinemas and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24, 2026. 'The Paradise' will be released in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.