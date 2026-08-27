Toxic ends with a violent confrontation between Yash's father-son characters, Raya and Ticket. As Ticket seeks revenge for years of abandonment, the climax raises one question: does he finally kill the man he hates? Read on to find out

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash in a challenging double role, arrived in theatres on Wednesday, August 26. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama has generated considerable buzz, but its narrative and treatment have also divided audiences.

At its core, Toxic revolves around crime, family, betrayal and revenge. The emotional centre of the story is the complicated relationship between Raya and his son Ticket, with the latter carrying the scars of his father's choices.

Spoiler Alert: This article discusses major plot points and the ending of Toxic.

Yash plays both Raya and Ticket

One of the biggest talking points in Toxic is Yash's double role. The actor portrays both Raya, a powerful and ruthless figure, and Ticket, the son whose life is shaped by his father's actions.

Raya leaves Nadia and their newborn son Ticket behind in the slums of Goa. His decision is driven by his desire to protect his wealth and the world he has built around himself. However, abandoning his family comes with consequences that eventually return to haunt him.

Nadia, played by Kiara Advani, is left to raise Ticket on her own. Instead of allowing her son to remain helpless, she raises him with the purpose of confronting the man responsible for their suffering.

This sets up the central conflict of the film: a son who does not simply want to confront his father, but wants to make him pay for everything he has endured.

Ticket's revenge goes beyond killing his father

When Ticket eventually comes back into Raya's life, his intentions are far more complicated than simply seeking revenge.

Ticket has grown up carrying the emotional consequences of Raya's abandonment. His return is therefore tied to a larger desire to dismantle the life and power his father has built.

The father-son conflict becomes increasingly intense as Ticket moves closer to Raya. The film presents their relationship as a cycle of violence, with Ticket attempting to destroy the very world that once belonged to his father.

The presence of Nadia adds another emotional layer to the conflict. Her life has been shaped by Raya's decision, while Ticket has been raised with the consequences of that decision.

Meanwhile, the film's ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, forms part of the larger world surrounding Raya and Ticket.

Toxic climax explained: Does Ticket kill Raya?

The climax brings Raya and Ticket face-to-face in a brutal showdown. Ticket finally gets the opportunity to confront the father he has spent years resenting.

The confrontation turns violent, with Ticket repeatedly attacking Raya with a knife. His actions reflect the years of anger and pain that have been building throughout his life. But the ending is not merely about whether Ticket succeeds in killing Raya. The more important question is what Ticket becomes while taking his revenge.

Ticket has spent his life hating Raya and everything his father represents. Yet, as the violence escalates, he risks becoming increasingly similar to the very man he wants to destroy. That makes the ending more complicated than a straightforward revenge victory.

The climax therefore works on two levels: Ticket's physical confrontation with Raya and his internal battle over whether revenge will turn him into another version of his father.

The film puts this transformation at the heart of its ending. Ticket may be fighting Raya, but he is also fighting the possibility of inheriting the same darkness.