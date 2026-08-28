Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha, stranded in Nepal due to floods, are safe. Their son Tamaghna confirmed they are out of danger and arranging their return to Kolkata after their shoot and travel plans were disrupted.

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are currently stranded in Nepal after heavy rains and flash floods disrupted their shoot and travel plans. The couple, who were in Pokhara for work, are safe, but have been unable to return home as scheduled.

Son Assures Fans of Couple's Safety

Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, has now shared a video on Instagram to assure fans and others who had been trying to reach the family that the couple is safe. In the video, Tamaghna said he had received several calls and messages from concerned fans and media members. He also confirmed that he had spoken to his parents on the morning of August 27 and said both were "out of danger".

"Both my parents were in Nepal for a shoot, and I've received several messages from fans and the media asking how they are doing. I want to assure everyone that my mother and father are safe and out of danger." "I spoke to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy occurred was quite far from there. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed, and the shoot was also disrupted because of the floods," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bihu Mukherjee (Tamaghna Mukherjee) (@bihumukherjee)

Revised Travel Plans

Tamaghna also explained that the couple was originally scheduled to return on August 23. However, the disruption caused by the floods meant their plans had to be changed. He said his parents were now travelling from Pokhara to Gorakhpur and would then take a flight to Kolkata.

"They were supposed to return on August 23, but the shoot was disrupted, so they couldn't make it back as planned. However, they are safe. As far as I know, they are now travelling from Pokhara to Gorakhpur, from where they will take a flight back to Kolkata tomorrow, on August 28. I just want to assure everyone that they are safe," Tamaghna added.

Kharaj Mukherjee is a familiar face in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has been part of several Bengali films, including 'Accident,' 'Muktodhara' and 'Jaatishwar.' (ANI)