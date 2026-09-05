The Prime Video/MGM+ series 'Spider-Noir', starring Nicolas Cage, has been cancelled after its first season. It was the first series to air under a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television based on Marvel IP.

Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Spider-Noir' series will not be developed further. The Prime Video/MGM+ series has been cancelled after the first season.

Cancellation Within Amazon-Sony Deal

According to Deadline, Spider-Noir was the second series ordered and the first to make it to the screen under a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television based on IP from Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters. (The first, Spider-Man spinoff Silk, was ultimately scrapped.) Amazon was expected to wait and see how Spider-Noir does before making a decision on other shows.

Future of Collaboration

While the Nicolas Cage vehicle will not be continuing, the Amazon-Sony TV collaboration it was part of will. The two sides are carrying on with development of multiple projects, with one of them said to be nearing a series order. Its concept is being kept under wraps. All shows under the deal have a linear debut on Amazon’s MGM+ platform followed by a streaming release on sibling Prime Video, as per Deadline.

About the 'Spider-Noir' Series

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the live-action Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Series Cast

Led by Cage, the cast also included Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. (ANI)