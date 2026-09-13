Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are underway across southern India, with a grand chariot procession held in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. While preparations continue, devotees in Hyderabad report a steep rise in idol prices compared to last year.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have gathered momentum across several parts of southern India, with devotees participating in traditional processions, installing idols and preparing elaborate pandals ahead of the festival on Monday, September 14.

Celebrations in Tamil Nadu

In Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, the annual Ganesh Chaturthi chariot procession at the renowned Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti drew thousands of devotees on Sunday. The highlight of the celebrations was the special Chandanakappu, or sandalwood paste adornment, of Lord Karpaga Vinayagar, a unique ritual performed only once a year. The deity was ceremonially taken around the temple in a decorated temple car as part of the grand Therottam.

The festivities began at around 5 pm, when devotees pulled the temple chariot. Women, children and young girls also participated enthusiastically in the procession as the decorated temple cars carrying Lord Karpaga Vinayagar and Chandikeswarar moved around the temple amid a vibrant devotional atmosphere. The ten-day festival began on September 5 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. On September 14, marking Ganesh Chaturthi, the celebrations will continue with Chaturthi Theerthavari, a sacred water ritual, at the temple tank. Special worship and the offering of Mukkurni Modhagam will also be held.

Likewise, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are also underway in Thoothukudi, where Vinayagar idols are being prepared and transported to different parts of the district. Members of various organisations were seen transporting idols from Thoothukudi city in vehicles for installation at designated locations. The idols were carefully loaded onto vehicles while following necessary safety measures, with special prayers and worship planned at the locations where they will be installed.

High Idol Prices in Telangana

In Telangana, markets in Hyderabad have been witnessing increased activity ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, with a wide variety of Lord Ganesha idols displayed for devotees.

Lingala Srikanth Goud, a Hyderabad resident, said his family and community have been installing Ganesha idols for the last four decades and had come to select an idol this year as well. “We have been installing Ganesha idols for the last forty years. This year, too, we came to select an idol. I have never seen prices this high in my life. I am not sure of the reason, whether it is due to the war or some other factor, but the prices have skyrocketed. Idols we bought for Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 last year are now being quoted at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The variety is good; the designs are excellent, modern, and smart, but the cost is high,” he told ANI.

Preparations in Andhra Pradesh

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Nellore district has also been decked up for the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, with Ganesh pandals set up at major junctions across the district. Devotees said they were looking forward to celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm and prayed for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of everyone. However, idol makers in Nellore said that business has declined significantly compared to previous years, indicating that rising costs and changing market conditions may be affecting sales despite the festive preparations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, September 14. (ANI)