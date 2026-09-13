Producer Anupriya Nagar calls the success of 'Hanuman Ansh' a 'miracle of Maharaj Ji' (Neem Karoli Baba). She reveals she invested her life savings in the film, which was produced by three women, to share the story of the spiritual guru.

A Producer's Leap of Faith

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has emerged as a major success, drawing strong audience interest and creating a wave of conversation around its story and spiritual themes. Reflecting on its journey from production challenges to audience acceptance, producer Anupriya Nagar believes the success is a “miracle of Maharaj Ji” (Neem Karoli Baba), whose life and teachings form an important part of the film’s inspiration.

“Three women have produced this film, and I am the youngest. I joined during post-production. The team told me that the film had been made, but they did not have the funds for post-production. I put all my savings into this film because I felt a strong emotional connection to it. It is a very emotional project for me. Maharaji (Neem Karoli Baba) inspired so many foreigners, such as Larry Brilliant and Steve Jobs, but very few people in India know about Maharaj Ji. I want people to know his life story and visit his ashram,” she told ANI.

Clarifying Production Role

The producer also clarified a misconception surrounding her role in the film’s production. According to Nagar, Hanuman Ansh was produced by three women, and she is the youngest among them. “There is also a misconception that the entire film was produced by me, which is not true. I contributed one-third of the entire budget. Yes, we have recovered the money we invested, and the film is also doing well. The entire team believe that this is nothing but a miracle of Maharaj Ji that the film is doing so well..." she added.

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ was written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service. (ANI)