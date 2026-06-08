Superstar Nagarjuna is set to return as the host for 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10'. The makers, Endemol Shine India, have released an announcement video teasing a 'Dhasavatharam' theme, promising that the game is changing for the new season.

Superstar Nagarjuna is all set to return as the host for the much-awaited 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10'. The upcoming season has been announced by Endemol Shine India, a part of Banijay Entertainment, with the game changing alongside higher expectations.

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Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video featuring Nagarjuna, promising yet another power-packed dose of entertainment. "Presenting the Eye of #BiggBossTelugu10. This time you will see Bigg Boss Dhasavatharam!. The game is changing... Guilty will change... History in the making!" the caption read.

Endemol Shine India Backs Show

Endemol Shine India, part of Banijay Entertainment, the content powerhouse with Deepak Dhar as the CEO, is backing the show.

Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, under Banijay Entertainment, are known for delivering the likes of 'The Night Manager', 'The Trial' (The Good Wife), 'Hostages', 'Mistry' (The Monk), 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', and successful originals such as Dahan, Campus Beats, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi, and Tribhanga, amongst many others. (ANI)