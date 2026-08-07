Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in Kolkata on Thursday, August 6, for a minor surgical procedure. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty on Friday, August 7, confirming the successful procedure and his stable condition.

Mithun Chakraborty, veteran actor and prominent BJP leader, checked into a private Kolkata hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2026. He needed minor surgery. The operation went well; he is stable now. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited him the very next day, Friday, August 7, 2026, to see how he was doing.

Right Hand Issue: Doctors Remove Plate Or Address Recurring Problem

Thursday, August 6, 2026, saw the minor procedure. Sources confirmed Kolkata doctors performed it successfully. The goal? To either remove a metal plate from a past injury or fix a recurring right-hand problem. Medical staff confirm Mr. Chakraborty's condition is stable, no cause for alarm.

Friday morning, August 7, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the hospital. He personally checked on Chakraborty's health. The Chief Minister later posted details of his visit on social media, wishing the actor a swift recovery. News spread fast.

Chakraborty, it turns out, wanted to keep his hospital stay private. Chief Minister Adhikari confirmed it. He said Chakraborty had already informed him and BJP's West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya about the planned surgery. This shows the actor valued his privacy but still kept political allies in the loop. So, the Chief Minister's visit was carefully managed.

Recovery is going well for Mithun Chakraborty. Doctors say his condition is stable. Since Thursday's operation, his health has steadily improved - no cause for alarm for his medical team or family. He will soon leave the Kolkata hospital. Reports suggest he might even return to his New Town home by Friday evening.

Once discharged, Mr. Chakraborty must observe complete bed rest for several days at home. This is key for his full recovery. Fans nationwide worry, sending prayers for their beloved actor.