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Who Is Mimoh Chakraborty? A Look at Mithun Chakraborty's Son's Film Journey and Personal Life
Despite being the son of Bollywood icon Mithun Chakraborty, Mimoh Chakraborty struggled to make a mark in the industry. With over 18 films and web series, he managed to deliver only one commercial success.
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Bollywood Star Kid's Struggle for Success
This is Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty. He has acted in over 18 films and web series but has struggled to make a mark. In his entire career, he has delivered only one box-office hit.
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Nepotism Didn't Help His Luck
Many star kids get an easy entry into Bollywood because of their parents' fame. But Mimoh Chakraborty's career is a classic example that a big launch doesn't guarantee success. He is the son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.
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Son Couldn't Shine Like Father: Debut with 'Jimmy'
Unlike his father, superstar Mithun Chakraborty, Mimoh couldn't capture the audience's imagination. He made his acting debut in 2008 with the film 'Jimmy'. Unfortunately, his very first movie was a massive flop at the box office.
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Career's Only Hit: 'Haunted 3D'
Mimoh's only major success came in 2011 with the horror-thriller 'Haunted 3D'. The film was made on a budget of ₹13 crore and went on to collect ₹34 crore worldwide, becoming a super hit. This remains the only successful film of his career.
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Actor Enters the OTT World
Lately, Mimoh has ventured into the digital space. He played a key role in the popular web series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. His performance in the film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' also earned him some praise from critics and audiences.
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Star Kid But No Stardom
Mimoh Chakraborty has been in the industry for nearly 18 years, acting in over 18 projects. But even after all this time, he hasn't been able to achieve the kind of stardom, success, or market appeal that his father, Mithun Chakraborty, commands in Bollywood.
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