Manoj Bajpayee has acquired 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tailbail village, Mulshi taluka, near Lonavala in Pune district for ₹1.37 crore. The transaction, registered on August 25, 2026, marks a significant addition to his real estate holdings.

Manoj Bajpayee just bought 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tailbail village, Mulshi taluka. This spot, near Lonavala in Pune district, Maharashtra, cost him ₹1.37 crore. Land documents confirm the deal. They registered the transaction on August 25, 2026.

1.80 hectares — that's the size of the agricultural plot. Bajpayee bought it from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain. This acquisition adds to Bajpayee's real estate holdings, which already include commercial properties in Mumbai.

₹1.37 Crore: The Price Tag

Property registration documents lay out the financial details. CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, accessed these. They show the land's total value at ₹1,37,31,000. Bajpayee also paid a stamp duty of ₹6.87 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. On average, each acre cost about ₹30.9 lakh.

Bajpayee's move into agricultural land is a shift. His portfolio mostly holds urban commercial properties. So, why buy farmland?

Why Agricultural Land?

This 4.45-acre parcel is for agricultural use. That means farming or related activities. Bajpayee has not revealed his immediate plans for the plot. But buying a large agricultural parcel in a semi-rural area like Tailbail village, near Lonavala, suggests a long-term play.

Investors often eye agricultural land for its potential to gain value. This is especially true near growing cities like Pune. Demand for land for various uses, including weekend homes or farmhouses, rises there. This purchase could be strategic. Bajpayee might be diversifying, using rural Maharashtra's unique market.

Mulshi: Celebrity Investment Hotspot

Mulshi taluka draws interest. Bollywood stars and wealthy individuals look for large land parcels outside Mumbai. It's known for scenic beauty and proximity to Pune.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, for example, bought land nearby. He acquired four adjoining parcels. These spanned about 25.7 acres in Pimpri village. That was in Mulshi taluka, too, in April 2026.

October 2023 saw Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, make headlines. They bought four commercial office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. That investment alone hit ₹32.94 crore. It showed their continuous involvement in the real estate market.