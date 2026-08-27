Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani team up for the first time in 'Last Man in Tower', set for a September 11 release. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati, the film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Last Man in Tower' is set to release in theatres on September 11, with the makers unveiling the teaser of the film on Thursday. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film is based on author Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and actor Boman Irani.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Sooni Taraporevala, with Hindi-language dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Sukant Goel in key roles. 'Last Man in Tower' follows the story of Masterji, a retired schoolteacher whose decision to stand against the wishes of his community creates a conflict among those around him. The film explores the choices, compromises and relationships of residents as they face a life-changing offer, according to Variety. Check out the teaser: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spirit Media (@thespiritmedia)

Director Ben Rekhi on 'Last Man in Tower'

Director Ben Rekhi said in a statement, "It's been a deeply fulfilling experience bringing 'Last Man in Tower' to life with an incredible team top to bottom, from Rana Daggubati producing, to Sooni Taraporevala scripting, all based on Aravind Adiga's incredible book."

"The most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema, working together for the first time in this film. Divya brings an incredible depth and emotional strength to the ensemble, and the combination of these three actors makes the world of the film particularly special," he added.

Rekhi further said that the film is "an urgent story about holding onto community and family through turbulent times".

Rekhi is a Los Angeles-based director whose credits include the SXSW Audience Award-winning 'Waterborne' and 'Watch List,' which earned 11 nominations at the Filipino Oscars and won two. His documentary short 'The Breakthrough Group' was qualified for the 2026 Academy Awards in the best documentary short subject category. 'Last Man in Tower' is his sixth feature, according to Variety.

Rana Daggubati's First Hindi Production

The film also marks a significant milestone for Spirit Media, founded by actor Rana Daggubati, as it is the company's first Hindi feature production.

Rana Daggubati said, "'Last Man in Tower' is a deeply human story. What drew us to it was how naturally it finds something universal in the lives of a very specific group of people."

Key Crew and Release Details

"There is something very compelling about the way it explores the choices we make and the things we hold on to. The entire ensemble of cast led by Manoj, Divya, and Boman bring an incredible depth to their characters," he added. The film features music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Rangarajan Ramabadran. Guneet Dogra and Pratiksha Rao are additional producers.

'Last Man in Tower' will release in cinemas across India on September 11. (ANI)