Actor Soori's next big film, 'Mandaadi', is an action-drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The movie, which is all about a unique boat race on the Tamil Nadu coast, is set to release on September 4, 2026.

The countdown poster for actor Soori's new film, "Mandaadi," is finally out, and it looks intense. Soori is seen in a proper mass look in the poster, which also announces the film's worldwide release date: September 4, 2026. Back home in Kerala, the distribution rights have been snapped up by Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies.

"Mandaadi" is directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, who previously made the film 'Selfie'. The new movie is being produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner. The film has a solid cast, with Telugu actor Suhas playing the main villain and Mahima Nambiar as the female lead.

A promo song from the film was released recently and it got a great response from the audience. The stylishly shot song gave everyone a peek into the film's action-packed mood. "Mandaadi" is an action-drama set against the backdrop of the sea. The story reportedly revolves around a unique 100-kilometre sailing boat race that takes place along the Tamil Nadu coast. The title, 'Mandaadi', is actually the name of the leader of a fishing team participating in this high-stakes race.

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The film is expected to present Soori in a full-on mass hero avatar. Besides Soori, the movie also features veteran actor Sathyaraj in a key role. The supporting cast includes Mithun Jai Shankar, Raveendra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, and Krithika Balasubramaniam. National Award winner G.V. Prakash is composing the music, S.R. Kathir is handling the cinematography, and Pradeep E. Raghav is the editor. The film will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.

Here are the full crew details:

Banner: RS Infotainment

RS Infotainment Writer-Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi Music Director: G. V. Prakash Kumar

G. V. Prakash Kumar Producer: Elred Kumar

Elred Kumar Creative Producer: Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran Co-producer: V. Manikandan

V. Manikandan Cinematographer: S. R. Kathir

S. R. Kathir Editor: Pradeep E. Raghav

Pradeep E. Raghav Production Designer: D. R. K. Kiran

D. R. K. Kiran Stunt Directors: Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Mahesh Mathew

Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Mahesh Mathew Sound Design: Prathap

Prathap VFX Head: R. Harihara Suthan

R. Harihara Suthan Lyrics: Pa. Vijay, Jayasree Mathimaran, Vaheesan Rasaiyah

Pa. Vijay, Jayasree Mathimaran, Vaheesan Rasaiyah Co-writer: Ameer Jamal Khan

Ameer Jamal Khan Additional Screenplay: R. Mohanavasanthan, Thiral Shankar

R. Mohanavasanthan, Thiral Shankar Costume Designer: Dinesh Manoharan

Dinesh Manoharan Choreographer: Azar

Azar Executive Producer: G. Mahesh

G. Mahesh Production Executive: S. P. Chockalingam

S. P. Chockalingam Stills: G. Anand Kumar

G. Anand Kumar DI: Infinity Media

Infinity Media Colorist: Srinath

Srinath B Makeup: N. Sakthivel

N. Sakthivel Special Makeup: Ronex Xavier

Ronex Xavier Costumer: Nagu

Nagu Publicity Design: Aesthetic Kunjamma

Aesthetic Kunjamma PRO: Vaisakh C. Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar

Vaisakh C. Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar Distribution Partner: Dream Big Films

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