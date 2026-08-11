Actor Soori's next big film, 'Mandaadi', is an action-drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The movie, which is all about a unique boat race on the Tamil Nadu coast, is set to release on September 4, 2026.
The countdown poster for actor Soori's new film, "Mandaadi," is finally out, and it looks intense. Soori is seen in a proper mass look in the poster, which also announces the film's worldwide release date: September 4, 2026. Back home in Kerala, the distribution rights have been snapped up by Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies.
"Mandaadi" is directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, who previously made the film 'Selfie'. The new movie is being produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner. The film has a solid cast, with Telugu actor Suhas playing the main villain and Mahima Nambiar as the female lead.
A promo song from the film was released recently and it got a great response from the audience. The stylishly shot song gave everyone a peek into the film's action-packed mood. "Mandaadi" is an action-drama set against the backdrop of the sea. The story reportedly revolves around a unique 100-kilometre sailing boat race that takes place along the Tamil Nadu coast. The title, 'Mandaadi', is actually the name of the leader of a fishing team participating in this high-stakes race.
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The film is expected to present Soori in a full-on mass hero avatar. Besides Soori, the movie also features veteran actor Sathyaraj in a key role. The supporting cast includes Mithun Jai Shankar, Raveendra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, and Krithika Balasubramaniam. National Award winner G.V. Prakash is composing the music, S.R. Kathir is handling the cinematography, and Pradeep E. Raghav is the editor. The film will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.
Here are the full crew details:
- Banner: RS Infotainment
- Writer-Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi
- Music Director: G. V. Prakash Kumar
- Producer: Elred Kumar
- Creative Producer: Vetrimaaran
- Co-producer: V. Manikandan
- Cinematographer: S. R. Kathir
- Editor: Pradeep E. Raghav
- Production Designer: D. R. K. Kiran
- Stunt Directors: Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Mahesh Mathew
- Sound Design: Prathap
- VFX Head: R. Harihara Suthan
- Lyrics: Pa. Vijay, Jayasree Mathimaran, Vaheesan Rasaiyah
- Co-writer: Ameer Jamal Khan
- Additional Screenplay: R. Mohanavasanthan, Thiral Shankar
- Costume Designer: Dinesh Manoharan
- Choreographer: Azar
- Executive Producer: G. Mahesh
- Production Executive: S. P. Chockalingam
- Stills: G. Anand Kumar
- DI: Infinity Media
- Colorist: Srinath
- B Makeup: N. Sakthivel
- Special Makeup: Ronex Xavier
- Costumer: Nagu
- Publicity Design: Aesthetic Kunjamma
- PRO: Vaisakh C. Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar
- Distribution Partner: Dream Big Films
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