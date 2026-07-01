The 'M3GAN' AI robot spinoff 'Soulm8te' is set for a straight-to-digital release on August 1. It follows a grieving engineer who programs an AI android to be his soulmate, but she unleashes a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem.

The 'M3GAN' AI robot spinoff 'Soulm8te' is set to move forward as a straight-to-digital release, reported Variety. It will be available to stream on digital platforms starting August 1 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

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According to the film's synopsis, 'Soulm8te' "follows a grieving engineer tasked with testing a ruthless tech giant's new artificially intelligent android. But when he attempts to program her to be a truly sentient soulmate, she develops needs of her own -- unleashing a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem." Universal Pictures at Home shared the streaming date of the film on its Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaidH4DBaJO/

'M3GAN' Franchise Background

According to Variety, 'M3GAN,' the original sci-fi horror film, was a major success after it hit theatres in 2023, accumulating more than 181 million USD worldwide at the box office. But its sequel, 'M3GAN 2.0,' didn't gross nearly as much as the first film, as it brought in 10 million USD domestically in its opening last June and ended its theatrical run with just 39 million USD worldwide.

'Soulm8te' Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl, Claudia Doumit and Arty Froushan. The film is directed by Kate Dolan with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.

In a statement announcing the film, Dolan said it is meant to be an "exploration of relationships and loneliness." She added, "Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths," as quoted by Variety.

Wan and Jason Blum will produce 'Soulm8te,' while Michael Clear and Judson Scott executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal oversaw the project on behalf of Atomic Monster. (ANI)