Actor Paul Blackthorne, who played Captain Russell in 'Lagaan', attended the film's 25th-anniversary screening. He said the movie's success changed his life, leading to a long Hollywood career, and praised co-star Aamir Khan.

Actor Paul Blackthorne, who played the role of Captain Andrew Russell in the film 'Lagaan', recalled the major contribution of the movie in his life. Lagaan is all set to mark 25 years since its release. To celebrate the occasion, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Friday evening, where the entire cast of the film gathered, stirring a nostalgic emotion.

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'Lagaan changed the direction of my life'

Talking with ANI, Blackthorne said that Lagaan's success changed his life as he started landing multiple roles in Hollywood and gained fame in the cinema industry. "Lagaan changed the direction of my life because it was nominated for the best foreign language category, as it was then, at the Oscars in 2002. I ended up living in Los Angeles for the next 20 years. So it had a major effect on my life, and I was very fortunate to do a lot of American television and film after that. It was all a result of Lagaan and the way it landed in Hollywood."

Praise for Aamir Khan

The actor was also all praise for his co-star Aamir Khan, calling him "one of the greatest humans" he has ever met in his life. "Truly great. I mean, truly one of the greatest humans I've ever met and known and been in the presence of. He sort of just transcends everything. He has a way of doing things right and I admire him hugely."

25th Anniversary Screening

The special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ashutosh Gowarikar and others. English actor Paul Blackthorne stole the spotlight with his stylish appearance on the red carpet. Dressed in a stylish avatar, Blackthorne was sporting a blue shirt paired with grey trousers and a brown cap. He made a rare public appearance, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike. The actor greeted attendees warmly and appeared delighted to be part of the milestone celebration.

About the Film

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and playing for victory.'

Accolades and Celebration

'Lagaan' was screened at numerous international film festivals and garnered accolades. At the 49th National Film Awards, the film won eight awards, including Best Popular Film.

The movie was released in 2001. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. To celebrate 25 years completion of the film, the makers re-released the movie in theatres on June 12, 13 and 14.