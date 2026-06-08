TV actor Shikha Singh recently opened up about a shocking casting couch experience with a famous director. This one incident made her quit Bollywood for good and focus only on television, where she became a household name with shows like Kumkum Bhagya.

Popular TV actor Shikha Singh recently shared a shocking story from her early days that made her swear off films forever. The actor said that her one and only attempt to get into Bollywood ended with a really bad experience. In an interview, Shikha spoke about what happened at a famous director-producer's office, an incident that shook her to the core. According to the actor, the man started getting uncomfortably close during the meeting, making her feel very unsafe.

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'He Tried to Touch Me After Calling Me Heroine Material'

Shikha said the man tried to flatter her, saying she had what it takes to be a heroine. "During this, he came close and tried to touch me," she recalled. However, the actor was not at all comfortable with his behaviour. She immediately turned down the film offer and walked out of there without a second thought. This incident affected her so much that she decided never to audition for a film again. After this, she put all her energy into the television industry, where she found both fame and success.

Her Acting Journey Began with TV

Shikha Singh started her acting career with the popular TV show Left Right Left. Audiences really loved her character in the serial. After that, she made a name for herself by working in several hit shows.

She Has Been a Part of Many Popular Shows

The actor has appeared in many famous shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Phulwa, Adaalat, Sasural Simar Ka, and Mahabharat. However, she gained the most popularity for her role as Aaliya Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. She won over the audience with her negative role in the show.

Happy in Her Personal Life Too

Talking about Shikha Singh's personal life, she married Karan Shah in 2016. Four years after their wedding, the couple welcomed a baby girl. Currently, the actor is active in the TV industry, balancing her family and acting career.