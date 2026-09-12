Union Minister Annpurna Devi welcomed Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the BRICS Bazaar in New Delhi. Zahra, accompanied by her husband, explored textiles and handicrafts from BRICS member countries.

Iranian President's Daughter Visits BRICS Bazaar

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Saturday welcomed Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi. Zahra Pezeshkian, accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi, visited the bazaar and explored textiles, handicrafts and other cultural displays showcasing the traditions of BRICS member and partner countries.

Sharing pictures from the visit on X, Devi said she had the opportunity to show Zahra around the bazaar and discuss the art, crafts and cultural heritage on display. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi. Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations,” Devi wrote in a post on X.

It was a pleasure to welcome Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi. Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations. @BricsIndia2026 | @PMOIndia | @MEAIndia | @MinistryWCD #BRICS2026 #BRICSBazaar #IndiaBRICSChairship — Annpurna Devi (@Annapurna4BJP) September 12, 2026

In another post, the Union Minister shared more pictures from her interaction with Zahra and spoke about the cultural ties between the BRICS countries. “Some more glimpses from the warm interaction with Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian at the #BRICSBazaar. A wonderful celebration of art, craftsmanship and cultural connections that bring BRICS nations closer together.”

It was a pleasure to welcome Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi. Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations. @BricsIndia2026 | @PMOIndia | @MEAIndia | @MinistryWCD #BRICS2026 #BRICSBazaar #IndiaBRICSChairship — Annpurna Devi (@Annapurna4BJP) September 12, 2026

Videos from the bazaar showed Zahra viewing various textile and craft displays, including the Iranian showcase. She was also seen posing for pictures with Indian representatives in front of a ‘BRICS India 2026’ backdrop.

About the BRICS Bazaar and Summit

The BRICS Bazaar is being held at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy in New Delhi from September 10 to 15. The event features textiles and handicrafts representing the cultural traditions and craftsmanship of participating countries.

The displays include woven and ikat textiles, brocade and jacquard work, as well as printed and dyed cotton and silk fabrics, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse craft traditions represented at the bazaar.

The bazaar has been organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles as part of India’s hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit. It carries the theme ‘Crafting Cultures, Connecting People.’ The BRICS Bazaar is open to visitors from September 10 to 15 between 10 am and 6 pm.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam under India's 2026 Chairship. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus. (ANI)