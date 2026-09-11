Shriya Pilgaonkar took to Instagram to share a 'super special moment' of meeting Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on the sets of 'Haiwaan'. She posted a picture featuring herself, Mohanlal, and co-star Saif Ali Khan.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'Super Special Moment' with Mohanlal

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar reflected on a special moment with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, sharing the moment when they met during the shooting of ‘Haiwaan’. In an Instagram post, Shriya shared the unseen picture, capturing her with Mohanlal and her ‘Haiwaan’ co-star Saif Ali Khan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar)

In another picture, Shriya could be seen greeting Mohanlal, visibly delighted in the moment. Expressing her emotions, she wrote, “super special moment while filming Haiwaan. Wonderful to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir.”

'Haiwaan' Not a Carbon Copy of 'Oppam', says Priyadarshan

The picture comes at a time when reports suggested that ‘Haiwaan’ is inspired by Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film ‘Oppam’, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan’ is currently running in theatres. The film marks the much-talked-about reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in ‘Tashan’ (2008).

Speaking to ANI, Priyadarshan said 'Haiwaan' should not be viewed as a carbon copy of his Malayalam film Oppam, stressing that he has deliberately approached the story differently. "No, I don't want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand," Priyadarshan said.

He added that he had initially planned to make the film with Saif Ali Khan before getting an opportunity to bring Akshay Kumar on board.

‘Haiwaan’ is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. (ANI)