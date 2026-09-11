The first meeting for the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was held at Nandan. The festival is scheduled for December 16-23, 2026. Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and several other dignitaries attended the meeting.

32nd KIFF Preparations and Dates

The first meeting of the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was held today at Nandan, where the preparations and organisational framework for the forthcoming edition of the festival were discussed. The 32nd KIFF will be organised from 16 to 23 December 2026, as previously announced by the Chief Minister on 13 August 2026 at Nandan.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Mithun Chakraborty, Chief Advisor, KIFF; Agnimitra Paul, Minister-in-Charge, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department; Purnima Chakraborty, Minister of State, Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Chairman, KIFF; and Dr Saumitra Mohan, Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Papiya Adhikari, Rupa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh, Dr Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya, Sarbori Mukherjee, Dhruba Banerjee, Locket Chatterjee, Jeet Madnani, Sekhar Das, Padmanava Dasgupta, Churni Ganguly, Sudeshna Roy, Haranath Chakraborty, Premendu Bikash Chaki, June Maliah and Anjana Basu.

About Kolkata International Film Festival

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is an annual film festival held in Kolkata, celebrating global and regional cinema. Founded in 1995, it is the third oldest international film festival in India.

Every year, the Kolkata International Film Festival has been organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, in Kolkata. (ANI)