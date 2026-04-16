Jubin Nautiyal Marriage Special Top 20 Love Songs
If you’re planning the perfect wedding playlist, Jubin Nautiyal has you covered. From soulful melodies to heart-touching love anthems, his songs define romance. Here are 20 timeless tracks that can elevate every wedding moment, from entry to varmala to emotional bidaai.0:00 — Jubin’s marriage special: top love songs0:10 — Countdown from top 20 to top 10 marriage songs1:39 — From top 10 to the trending
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