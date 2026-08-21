In a now-viral video, foreigners can be seen rating Indian actors' appearances, and it takes quite a funny turn. Do not believe us? Keep scrolling to find out!

We all love our mainstream Bollywood actors, and there's no denying that. But have you ever wondered how the foreigners would react to their appearances and looks? Well, worry not; this viral video will give you all the answers. Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral video shared by Arham Chordiaa from Scotland, we can see foreign girls rating Indian celebs, and it takes quite a funny turn.

Rating Indian Celebs!

When the influencer showed them Ranbir Kapoor's picture, the girls rated him 6-7 out of 10 and said, “He definitely looks like he is a playboy.” Next up was Vicky Kaushal, who got a solid 7.5 for ‘taking care of himself and looking put together.’ Ranveer Singh got praise for his looks and hands, getting a solid 9 out of 10 from the girls. Not just that, Kartik Aaryan got a 4 while the girl trolled him by saying, "he thinks he runs the show,' and Hrithik Roshan was called ‘AI-generated.’

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “The most accurate ratings ,like ever.” Another wrote, “Ranveer singh is my favourite too.” One more user wrote, “Siddhart Malhotra’s one was the rating i disagree with the most.” Another comment read, “They were spot on about everyone lol.”