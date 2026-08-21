Batwara 1947 actor Sunny Deol has opened up about his brief experience with alcohol and smoking while studying abroad. The Batwara 1947 star explained why he eventually chose to stay away from both and focus on living life on his own terms

Sunny Deol recently spoke candidly about his personal choices, career and experiences during an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. During the conversation, the actor was asked if he had ever consumed alcohol or smoked cigarettes.

The actor admitted that he had tried both when he was younger. At the time, he was studying abroad and noticed that many people around him were drinking and smoking. Wanting to fit in with the crowd, he decided to try them as well.

However, the experience did not appeal to him. Sunny explained that he disliked the smell of alcohol and found its taste bitter. He also recalled that it often had to be mixed with a soft drink and consumed quickly, only to leave him with a headache.

This made him question why he was doing something he did not actually enjoy.

‘What Does It Give Me?’ Sunny Deol Explains His Choice

Sunny Deol said his initial reason for trying alcohol was largely social. He wanted to blend in with the people around him and be accepted as part of the group.

However, he eventually realised that he did not need to change himself just to fit in. The actor chose to remain comfortable with who he was instead of allowing social pressure to influence his habits.

Speaking about the idea of using alcohol to deal with sadness or emotional pain, Sunny said he does not believe drinking can make such problems disappear.

According to the actor, people have to make a conscious decision to move forward when something is weighing heavily on them. He suggested that simply turning to alcohol or smoking during difficult periods does not necessarily solve the underlying problem.

Sunny Deol Says An Early Start Helps Him Stay Positive

Sunny Deol also spoke about his daily routine and said he has always preferred waking up early. For him, starting the day early helps him maintain a positive frame of mind.

The actor believes that moving forward is important when dealing with difficult experiences. Rather than holding on to sadness, he feels people should find a way to work through it and continue with their lives.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is currently receiving attention for his performance in Batwara 1947, which also stars Shabana Azmi. The film explores courage, compassion and human relationships against the backdrop of violence surrounding Partition.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Ramayana: Part I. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Yash in key roles and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026.