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Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth: Inside the Jana Nayagan Star's Wealth, Assets and Car Collection
As Jana Nayagan releases in theatres, Thalapathy Vijay's wealth is back in focus. From his declared assets and luxury cars to valuable properties and investments, here's a closer look at the actor-politician's net worth.
Vijay Net Worth
As Jana Nayagan, the final film of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, releases in theatres today, his election affidavit has once again drawn attention online. The affidavit, filed ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, states that Vijay has a net worth of Rs 624 crore, including Rs 404 crore in movable assets and Rs 220 crore in immovable assets. Contesting as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from Perambur and Trichy East, Vijay's financial disclosure also notes that his wife, Sangeetha, has assets worth Rs 15.76 crore.
Inside Vijay's Rs 404 Crore Movable Assets
The affidavit gives a full breakdown of Vijay's finances. His movable assets alone are valued at a huge Rs 404,58,57,196. This amount includes his investments, fixed deposits, multiple bank accounts, and even loans he has given to his relatives. A major chunk of his assets are deposits in Indian Overseas Bank, with one account in Saligramam holding a staggering Rs 213,36,15,943. He also has fixed deposits in other banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. His investment portfolio includes shares in companies like Sun Paper Mill Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, and Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd. The affidavit also lists out loans and advances he has given to his relatives, including Divya Saasha, Jason Sanjay, and his wife Sangeetha Vijay.
A Look at His Cars & Properties
When it comes to lifestyle assets, Vijay owns a fleet of high-end cars. His garage includes a BMW 530, BMW i7, Toyota Lexus 350, Toyota Vellfire, and a Maruti Swift. He even has a TVS XL Super bike! On top of that, he owns 883 grams of gold and silver jewellery. Vijay's real estate holdings are valued at an estimated Rs 220,15,62,010. These properties are spread across Tamil Nadu and include residential, commercial, and agricultural land. He owns agricultural land in Vattapatti village near Kodaikanal, and non-agricultural land in places like Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai. His commercial property portfolio is also impressive, with assets in Chennai's Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur.
Most of his assets are residential properties. He has listed ten locations in posh neighbourhoods like Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore.
What About Liabilities?
Here's the interesting part: Vijay has declared zero liabilities. This means he has no outstanding loans or debts with any financial institution. For the 2024-2025 financial year, he declared a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income tax returns. His main source of income is self-employment, along with interest and rental income from his many properties.
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