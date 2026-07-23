When it comes to lifestyle assets, Vijay owns a fleet of high-end cars. His garage includes a BMW 530, BMW i7, Toyota Lexus 350, Toyota Vellfire, and a Maruti Swift. He even has a TVS XL Super bike! On top of that, he owns 883 grams of gold and silver jewellery. Vijay's real estate holdings are valued at an estimated Rs 220,15,62,010. These properties are spread across Tamil Nadu and include residential, commercial, and agricultural land. He owns agricultural land in Vattapatti village near Kodaikanal, and non-agricultural land in places like Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai. His commercial property portfolio is also impressive, with assets in Chennai's Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur.

Most of his assets are residential properties. He has listed ten locations in posh neighbourhoods like Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore.