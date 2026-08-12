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Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case Takes New Turn; Trisha’s Cryptic Post Grabs Attention
Actress Trisha has put up a cryptic post on her Instagram, and everyone's wondering who it's about. The post is now going viral. Let's find out what she said.
Trisha Cryptic Post
For months, social media buzzed with news about the divorce case between Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha. Actress Trisha's name also kept popping up. Now, Sangeetha has withdrawn the divorce case. Right after this, Trisha shared two posts on her Instagram that have gone viral, starting a fresh online debate.
Trisha's Cryptic Post
Sangeetha Sornalingam recently withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Vijay. Just days later, Trisha shared a story on Instagram that caught everyone's eye. The first post read, “It's embarrassing to be dramatic at this age... go make some money and be happy.” She even added an emoji, but didn't say who it was for.
Netizens Speculate
She also re-shared another Instagram story with an 'evil eye' emoji. The post said, “What a blessing it is to be completely immersed in the life you once prayed for.” Trisha didn't name anyone in these posts. However, netizens are connecting it to the current situation, speculating that she is hinting at Vijay and Sangeetha.
A Post That Became a Topic of Debate
In recent months, Actress Trisha's posts have often sparked controversy. Notably, she and Vijay attended the AGS family wedding together, wearing matching outfits. Later, when Vijay became Chief Minister, Trisha was the first to congratulate him. She also celebrated his birthday at his house at midnight. Her posts from these events have consistently gone viral.
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